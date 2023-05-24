×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: debates | gop | trump | poll | 2024
OPINION

GOP Voters: 57 Percent Say Trump Should Debate Republican Candidates

poll election on red white and blue us background
(Djbobus/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 24 May 2023 02:20 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

May 24, 2023: Fifty-seven percent (57%) of Republicans say that Donald Trump should debate other Republican primary candidates. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 26% say it is appropriate for him to skip the debates.

The survey also found that 63% of Democrats think the Democratic Party should schedule primary debates between the president and other candidates. Just 19% believe they should not.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 9-11, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

(Asked of Republicans and Republican leaners) Recent media reports have suggested that Donald Trump is likely to skip one or more Republican primary debates. Is it appropriate for him to skip the debates, or should he agree to debate other Republican primary candidates?

● 26%-Appropriate for him to skip the debates

● 57%-Should debate other Republican primary candidates

● 17%-Not sure

(Asked of Democrats and Democratic leaners) The Democratic Party has not scheduled any primary debates which means that President Biden will not have to debate any Democratic primary challengers. Should the Democratic Party schedule debates between the President and other primary candidates?

● 63%-Yes

● 19%-No

● 18%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 26% say it is appropriate for him to skip the debates.
debates, gop, trump, poll, 2024
334
2023-20-24
Wednesday, 24 May 2023 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved