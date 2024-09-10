44 Percent of Voters Know About Presidential Debate

September 10, 2024: A Napolitan News Survey of 1,000 registered voters conducted last week found that, when voters were asked when the next debate would be, less than half (44%) knew it would be happening this week. The survey also found that 43% of voters said they would definitely watch the debate.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 3-4, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Do you happen to know when the televised debate between President Trump and Vice President Harris will take place?

7%-No debates have been scheduled at this time

8%-The debate has already been held

3%-The debate was held last week

44%-The debate is scheduled for next week

9%-The debate will take place in October

31%-Not sure

In fact, the debate is scheduled for next week. How likely is it that you will watch the debate?

43%-I will definitely watch

20%-Very likely

19%-Somewhat likely

8%-Not very likely

6%-Not at all likely

4%-Not sure