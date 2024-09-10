WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: debate | president | donald trump | kamala harris
OPINION

44 Percent of Voters Know About Presidential Debate

graphic of kamala harris and donald trump in front of the white house with the word debate in front
(Newsmax illustration using Dreamstime image)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 10 September 2024 11:51 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

September 10, 2024: A Napolitan News Survey of 1,000 registered voters conducted last week found that, when voters were asked when the next debate would be, less than half (44%) knew it would be happening this week. The survey also found that 43% of voters said they would definitely watch the debate.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 3-4, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Do you happen to know when the televised debate between President Trump and Vice President Harris will take place?

  • 7%-No debates have been scheduled at this time
  • 8%-The debate has already been held
  • 3%-The debate was held last week
  • 44%-The debate is scheduled for next week
  • 9%-The debate will take place in October
  • 31%-Not sure

In fact, the debate is scheduled for next week. How likely is it that you will watch the debate?

  • 43%-I will definitely watch
  • 20%-Very likely
  • 19%-Somewhat likely
  • 8%-Not very likely
  • 6%-Not at all likely
  • 4%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
A Napolitan News Survey of 1,000 registered voters conducted last week found that, when voters were asked when the next debate would be, less than half (44%) knew it would be happening this week.
debate, president, donald trump, kamala harris
288
2024-51-10
Tuesday, 10 September 2024 11:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved