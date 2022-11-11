×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid | federal government

1/3 Think Most Fed Gov't COVID Info Intentionally False, Misleading 

uncle sam signing a parchment with the title covid nineteen
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 11 November 2022 02:00 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

November 11, 2022: Thirty-five percent (35%) of voters believe that most or just about all of the information released by the federal government during the pandemic was intentionally false and misleading. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that an additional 28% believe that some of the information was intentionally false and misleading. Eleven percent (11%) believe that only a little was intentionally misleading, and another 11% say none of it was.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 27-29, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Thirty-five percent of voters believe that most or just about all of the information released by the federal government during the pandemic was intentionally false and misleading.
covid, federal government
227
2022-00-11
Friday, 11 November 2022 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved