234 Years Ago Today the US Constitution Was Signed

On September 17, 1787 — Two-hundred and thirty-four years ago today — 39 men signed the U.S. Constitution. It was signed 11 years after the issuance of the young nation’s founding document, the Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration outlined the ideals of the new nation and famously stated that we are all created equal with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The Constitution focused more on how to create a government that might support those ideals.

Today, 83% believe the founding ideals are still worth fighting for.

