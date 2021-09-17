×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: constitution

234 Years Ago Today the US Constitution Was Signed

234 Years Ago Today the US Constitution Was Signed
Signatures on the U.S. Constitution

Friday, 17 September 2021 10:24 AM

On September 17, 1787 — Two-hundred and thirty-four years ago today — 39 men signed the U.S. Constitution. It was signed 11 years after the issuance of the young nation’s founding document, the Declaration of Independence.

The Declaration outlined the ideals of the new nation and famously stated that we are all created equal with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The Constitution focused more on how to create a government that might support those ideals.

Today, 83% believe the founding ideals are still worth fighting for.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
On September 17, 1787 - 234 years ago today - 39 men signed the U.S. Constitution. It was signed 11 years after the issuance of the young nation's founding document, the Declaration of Independence.
constitution
126
2021-24-17
Friday, 17 September 2021 10:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App