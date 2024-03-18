15 Percent of Voters Have Met Own Congress Representative

March 18, 2024: Only 15% of voters have met their own representative in Congress. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 81% have not, and 4% are unsure.

The survey also found that 49% believe it is unlikely their representative in Congress would meet with them to discuss an issue they cared deeply about and would give serious consideration to their views. Just 35% think they would be likely to secure such a meeting.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 11-12, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Have you ever met your own representative in Congress?

15%-Yes

81%-No

4%-Not sure

Suppose there was an issue you cared deeply about. How likely is it that your representative in Congress would meet with you to discuss the issue and give serious consideration to your views?

11%-Very likely

24%-Somewhat likely

28%-Not very likely

21%-Not at all likely

15%-Not sure