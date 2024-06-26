WATCH TV LIVE

OPINION

70 Percent: Lawmakers Should Spend More Time in Their Districts

the empty house chamber

The House chamber sits empty. (BRENDAN HOFFMAN/Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 26 June 2024 03:09 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

June 26, 2024: Seventy percent (70%) of voters say it is better for members of Congress to spend more time in their districts. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 10% think it would be better for members of Congress to spend more time in Washington.

The survey also found that 79% would support allowing members of Congress to vote from their districts so they can spend more time with their constituents and are better able to understand what they want. Twelve percent (12%) oppose that proposal.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 17-18, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

Generally speaking, is it better for members of Congress to spend more time in Washington or to spend more time in their districts?

  • 10%-Washington
  • 70%-Their districts
  • 14%-No difference
  • 6%-Not sure

A different proposal has been made that would allow members of Congress to vote from the district they represent so that they spend more time with their constituents and are better able to understand what voters want. Would you favor or oppose this proposal?

  • 30%-Strongly favor
  • 49%-Somewhat favor
  • 7%-Somewhat oppose
  • 5%-Strongly oppose
  • 9%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Wednesday, 26 June 2024 03:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

