31 Percent: Their Own Congressperson Is Best For the Job

July 19, 2022: Thirty-one percent (31%) of voters say that their own representative in Congress is the best person for the job. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 33% say their representative is not the best person to represent them, and 20% are not sure.

In the survey, an additional 17% of voters admit they don’t know who their representative is.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 6-8, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.