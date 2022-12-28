59 Percent: Colleges That Get Government Aid Must Hire Liberal, Conservative Faculty

December 28, 2022: Fifty-nine percent (59%) of voters believe colleges and universities that receive government aid should be required to hire faculty members reflecting both conservative and liberal perspectives. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 24% oppose such a requirement, and 17% are not sure.

Fifty-five percent (55%) of voters say that, generally speaking, it should be against the law to fire someone because of his or her political beliefs. Thirty-eight percent (38%) say it should not be against the law, and 7% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on Dec. 13-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

