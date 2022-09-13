×
Tags: colleges | democrats | republicans

Poll: 70 Percent of Voters — Canceling Student Loans Means Tuition Hikes

(Florence&Joseph Mcginn/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 13 September 2022 01:22 PM EDT

September 13, 2022: Seventy percent (70%) of voters believe that canceling student loan debt will lead to colleges raising tuition. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 13% think it is unlikely that colleges will raise tuition as a result.

The survey also found that majorities of both Republicans (80%) and Democrats (65%) hold this view.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 30-31, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters.

Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Tuesday, 13 September 2022 01:22 PM
