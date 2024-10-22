38 Percent: Capitalism, Patriotism Should Be College Core

October 22, 2024: Thirty-eight percent (38%) of voters believe that capitalism and patriotism should be core values of a college education. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just as many (38%) disagree.

The survey also found that 85% of voters would have either a very (62%) or somewhat (23%) favorable opinion of a college that sang the national anthem before a football game.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on October 14-15, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc.

Survey questions

Should capitalism and patriotism be core values of a college education?

38%-Yes

38%-No

24%-Not sure

Please let me know if you would have a favorable or an unfavorable opinion of a college that sang the national anthem before a football game.

62%-Very favorable

23%-Somewhat favorable

3%-Somewhat unfavorable

4%-Very unfavorable

4%-Not sure