58 Percent: No Preferred College Admission to Alums' Kids

July 19, 2023: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of voters believe it should be against the law for schools to provide preferential admission to children of alums and wealthy donors. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that lower-income voters were more likely to believe it should be illegal than those making more than $150,000 annually.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 10-11, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Question

Many colleges provide preferential admission practices for children of alumni and wealthy donors. Should it be against the law for schools to provide preferential treatment to children of alumni and wealthy donors?

● 58%-Yes

● 23%-No

● 18%-Not sure

Numbers do not add to 100% due to rounding.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.