42 Percent OK to Pay $100 Taxes, Costs to Cut Climate Change

a hand holding a plant with dollar signs above it
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 10 March 2023 01:21 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

March 10, 2023: Forty-two percent (42%) of voters say they would be willing to pay $100 or more per year in taxes and higher costs in order to reduce climate change. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that this includes 8% who would be willing to pay whatever it takes and 5% who would be willing to pay $1,000 or more.

The survey also found that 78% say it is important to fight climate change, including 51% who say it is very important.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 23-24, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

How much would you personally be willing to pay each year in terms of taxes and higher costs to reduce climate change?

  • 40%-Nothing
  • 18%-$50
  • 14%-$100
  • 9%-$250
  • 6%-$500
  • 4%-$1,000
  • 1%-$2,500
  • 8%-Whatever it takes

How important is it to fight climate change?

  • 51%-Very important
  • 27%-Somewhat important
  • 10%-Not very important
  • 7%-Not at all important
  • 4%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Forty-two percent of voters say they would be willing to pay $100 or more per year in taxes and higher costs in order to reduce climate change.
Friday, 10 March 2023 01:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

