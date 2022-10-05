Poll: US Needs More Individual Freedom

Oct. 5, 2022: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of voters say that, recognizing the tension between individual freedom and government control to maintain social order, the U.S. currently needs more individual freedom. This total includes a majority (72%) of Republicans and a plurality (49%) of Democrats. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 22% say we need more government control.

The survey also found that 66% say it is more important for the government to ensure the individual rights of every citizen are protected than for the government to do whatever the majority wants. Twenty-three percent (23%) think doing what the majority wants is more important.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 23-24, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

