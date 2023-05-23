×
Tags: character | race
OPINION

75 Percent: Judge People by Content of Their Character

an american flag with the white stripes as black and white extended arms shaking hands
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 23 May 2023 01:09 PM EDT

May 23, 2023: A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 75% of voters say that people should be judged by the content of their character rather than by the color of their skin. Nineteen percent (19%) responded "no" when asked, "Should people be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin?"

The survey also found that, by a 46% to 35% margin, voters say that people in America today are NOT generally judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 9-11, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Should people be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin?

  • 75%-Yes
  • 19%-No
  • 6%-Not sure

Okay, in America today, are people generally judged primarily by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin?

  • 35%-Yes
  • 46%-No
  • 20%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
298
2023-09-23
Tuesday, 23 May 2023 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

