75 Percent: Judge People by Content of Their Character

May 23, 2023: A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 75% of voters say that people should be judged by the content of their character rather than by the color of their skin. Nineteen percent (19%) responded "no" when asked, "Should people be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin?"

The survey also found that, by a 46% to 35% margin, voters say that people in America today are NOT generally judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 9-11, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Should people be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin?

75%-Yes

19%-No

6%-Not sure

Okay, in America today, are people generally judged primarily by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin?

35%-Yes

46%-No

20%-Not sure