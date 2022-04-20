×
70 Percent Support Increase in Border Patrol Agents

symbol of the us border patrol pictured over the us flag
(Chris Dorney/Dreamstime.com)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:16 AM Current | Bio | Archive

April 20, 2022: Seventy percent (70%) of voters support an increase in the number of Border Patrol agents to address the surge of illegal immigrants. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 15% oppose an increase and 15% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on April 4-7, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
