Tags: biological | gender | sex

Poll: Only 21 Percent Able to Correctly Define 'Cisgender'

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 27 July 2022 01:24 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

July 27, 2022: When asked to define the term "cisgender," only 21% were able to do so correctly (or come close). This is despite 36% of voters saying they know what the term means.

A Scott Rasmussen national survey also found that 49% believe children should be taught to accept the gender that aligns with their biological sex. Thirty-two percent (32%) believe children should be encouraged to explore and define their own gender identity, and 19% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 12-13, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

49% believe children should be taught to accept the gender that aligns with their biological sex.
