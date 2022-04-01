×
Tags: big government | big business | small business

80 Percent: Big Govt, Big Business Work Together Against Small Businesses

a stick person with a necktie running toward a row of steel animal traps

(Rukanoga | Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 01 April 2022 10:59 AM Current | Bio | Archive

March 31, 2022: Eighty percent (80%) of voters think big government and big business work together in ways that make it hard for small businesses to compete. A Scott Rasmussen national survey also found that 74% of voters think they work together in ways that harm individual Americans.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 14-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

