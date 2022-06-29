×
Tags: attempted murder | supreme court | justice | survey

62 Percent: Attempted Murder of Supreme Court Justice Is Domestic Terrorism

supreme court justices pose during a group photo at the supreme court
(Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Wednesday, 29 June 2022 10:21 AM EDT

June 29, 2022: Sixty-two percent (62%) of voters say that the attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice is an act of domestic terrorism, including more than 60% of both Republicans and Democrats. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 17% disagree, and 21% are not sure.

The survey also found that just 21% of voters think it is appropriate to protest at the homes of Supreme Court justices, while 65% say protests should be confined to more public spaces such as the Supreme Court itself, and 14% are not sure.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 14-15, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 17% disagree, and 21% are not sure.
Wednesday, 29 June 2022 10:21 AM
