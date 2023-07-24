×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: apollo 11 | moon landing | space exploration
OPINION

54 Years Ago, Apollo 11 Completed Its Mission

54 Years Ago, Apollo 11 Completed Its Mission

After an eight day mission on the moon, the Apollo 11 command module lands in the Pacific Ocean and the crew waits to be picked up by U.S. Navy personnel on July 24, 1969. (AP Photo)

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 24 July 2023 10:36 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

July 24, 2023: Fifty-four years ago, on July 24, 1969, Apollo 11 and its crew of three, including the first two people to ever set foot on the moon, splashed down safely only 13 miles away from the pickup ship, the aircraft carrier USS Hornet.

Earlier on in the day, four helicopters and three tracers were sent out by the Hornet, the helicopters each carrying important equipment and/or specialized diver teams who were to ensure the safe collection of the astronauts.

Sixty-two (62) minutes after Columbia — the splashdown vessel for the astronauts —  splashed down, a helicopter carrying the three astronauts touched down on the Hornet. The astronauts immediately walked 30 feet from the helicopter bay into a Mobile Quarantine Facility, where they would stay put for 21 days.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Fifty-four years ago, on July 24, 1969, Apollo 11 and its crew of three, including the first two people to ever set foot on the moon, splashed down safely only 13 miles away from the pickup ship, the aircraft carrier USS Hornet.
apollo 11, moon landing, space exploration
163
2023-36-24
Monday, 24 July 2023 10:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved