54 Years Ago, Apollo 11 Completed Its Mission

July 24, 2023: Fifty-four years ago, on July 24, 1969, Apollo 11 and its crew of three, including the first two people to ever set foot on the moon, splashed down safely only 13 miles away from the pickup ship, the aircraft carrier USS Hornet.

Earlier on in the day, four helicopters and three tracers were sent out by the Hornet, the helicopters each carrying important equipment and/or specialized diver teams who were to ensure the safe collection of the astronauts.

Sixty-two (62) minutes after Columbia — the splashdown vessel for the astronauts — splashed down, a helicopter carrying the three astronauts touched down on the Hornet. The astronauts immediately walked 30 feet from the helicopter bay into a Mobile Quarantine Facility, where they would stay put for 21 days.