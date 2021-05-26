93 Percent of Voters Recognize Racism as Major Issue in American History

May 26, 2021: Ninety-three percent (93%) of voters nationwide recognize that racism has played a major role in America's history. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that total includes:

● 49% who say America is a racist nation,

● 22% who say they believe there is still too much racial discrimination, but we’re making a lot of progress, and

● 22% who believe racial discrimination used to be a big issue, but it’s pretty much faded away.[1]

The survey also found that 20% say they believe we should recognize that America was founded on racism and start over with something new. Three times as many (63%) see racism as an issue but aren’t ready to remake our political system. That includes 44% who say they believe racism is a declining part of our history, and 19% who say they believe America is racist, but the best path forward is helping the nation live up to its founding ideals.[1]

Ten percent (10%) say they believe America is a racist nation but aren’t sure what to do about it. Eight percent (8%) say they believe America never had a significant amount of racial discrimination.[1]

Footnotes:

1. ScottRasmussen.com, "93% recognize racism as big part of American history; 20% want to scrap the founding ideals and start over," May 22, 2021