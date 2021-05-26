×
Tags: america | racist | discrimination

93 Percent of Voters Recognize Racism as Major Issue in American History

racism highlighted in pink

(Feng Yu/Dreamstime.com)

 

By Wednesday, 26 May 2021 09:18 AM Current | Bio | Archive

May 26, 2021: Ninety-three percent (93%) of voters nationwide recognize that racism has played a major role in America's history. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that total includes:

● 49% who say America is a racist nation,

● 22% who say they believe there is still too much racial discrimination, but were making a lot of progress, and

● 22% who believe racial discrimination used to be a big issue, but its pretty much faded away.[1]

The survey also found that 20% say they believe we should recognize that America was founded on racism and start over with something new. Three times as many (63%) see racism as an issue but arent ready to remake our political system. That includes 44% who say they believe racism is a declining part of our history, and 19% who say they believe America is racist, but the best path forward is helping the nation live up to its founding ideals.[1]

Ten percent (10%) say they believe America is a racist nation but arent sure what to do about it. Eight percent (8%) say they believe America never had a significant amount of racial discrimination.[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

1. ScottRasmussen.com, "93% recognize racism as big part of American history; 20% want to scrap the founding ideals and start over," May 22, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


