55 Percent of US Adults Gained Weight During the Pandemic

face mask covers protruding belly
(Citalliance/Dreamstime.com)

By Wednesday, 19 May 2021 08:22 AM Current | Bio | Archive

May 19, 2021: Fifty-five percent (55%) of U.S. adults report gaining weight over the past year. A Healthinsurance.com survey also found that 31% admit their alcohol consumption increased during the pandemic.[1]

The survey also found that 38% say they have resumed ''normal life,'' while 49% disagree. Twelve percent (12%) say they never stopped living their ''normal life.''[2]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

Footnotes:

1. Healthinsurance.com, "Coronavirus Survey Captures Work & Life In The New Normal," accessed May 18, 2021

2. Healthinsurance.com, "MAY 2021 SURVEY RESULTS," accessed May 18, 2021

