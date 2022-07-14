40 Percent: Too Easy to Get an Abortion in US

July 14, 2022: Forty percent (40%) of voters say that, generally speaking, it is too easy to get an abortion in the United States. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that just 24% think it is too hard.

Twenty-one percent (21%) say the balance is about right, and 14% are not sure. These numbers reflect attitudes after the Dobbs decision, but are largely unchanged from before Roe v Wade was overturned.

The survey also found that while most Americans (83%) believe that abortion should be legal at least some of the time, they also believe that a choice about abortion should be made early in a pregnancy.

Sixty-three percent (63%) say abortion should be legal before a fetal heatbeat is detected, and 48% say it should be allowed during the first trimester. Just 18% say that abortion should be legal at any time up to the moment of birth.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 28-July 1, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.