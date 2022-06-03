5 Percent: Abortion Should Be Legal in All Cases, No Restrictions

June 3, 2022: Five percent (5%) of voters believe abortion should be legal in all cases and reject all restrictions, including notifying the father, notifying the parents of a teenager, and waiting periods. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 95% believe some restrictions and regulations are appropriate.

The survey also found that, on the other extreme, only 5% of voters believe that abortion should be illegal in all cases, including rape, incest, and risk to the life of the mother. Ninety percent (90%) of Americans are somewhere in the middle.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 17-19, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.