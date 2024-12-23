WATCH TV LIVE

Young Mammoth Remains Found Nearly Intact in Siberian Permafrost

Mammoth Remains Found Nearly Intact in Siberia

Monday, 23 December 2024 09:04 AM EST

Researchers in Siberia are conducting tests on a juvenile mammoth whose remarkably well-preserved remains were discovered in thawing permafrost after more than 50,000 years.

The creature, resembling a small elephant with a trunk, was recovered from the Batagaika crater, a huge depression more than 260 feet deep.

The carcass, weighing more than 240 pounds, was brought to the surface on an improvised stretcher, said Maxim Cherpasov, head of the Lazarev Mammoth Museum Laboratory in the city of Yakutsk.

He said the mammoth was probably a little over a year old when it died, but tests would enable the scientists to confirm this more accurately. The fact that its head and trunk had survived was particularly unusual.

"As a rule, the part that thaws out first, especially the trunk, is often eaten by modern predators or birds. Here, for example, even though the forelimbs have already been eaten, the head is remarkably well preserved," Cherpasov said.

It is the latest of a series of spectacular discoveries in the Russian permafrost. Last month, scientists in the same vast northeastern region — known as Sakha or Yakutia — showed off the 32,000-year-old remains of a tiny saber-toothed cat cub, while earlier this year a 44,000-year-old wolf carcass was uncovered.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Young Mammoth Remains Found Nearly Intact in Siberian Permafrost
