×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nasa | discovery | space | milky way | galaxy | exoplanet | whirlpool galaxy

NASA Discovers Possible First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy

a view of the milky way on the horizon at sunset
(Denis Belitskiy/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 26 October 2021 01:51 PM

NASA announced this week that scientists at the Chandra X-ray Observatory have discovered the signs of a planet orbiting a star outside of the Milky Way, which would make it the first planet discovered outside of our galaxy.

The potential exoplanet, which is the name for a planet located outside of our solar system, is located in the Whirlpool Galaxy, also known as Messier 51a.

All other exoplanets that have been discovered were located in the Milky Way, with most of them being within 3,000 light-years of Earth. However, if this potential exoplanet is confirmed, it would be located about 28 million light-years from Earth.

"We are trying to open up a whole new arena for finding other worlds by searching for planet candidates at X-ray wavelengths, a strategy that makes it possible to discover them in other galaxies," Rosanne Di Stefano, instructor in astronomy at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts and the study's leader, said in a statement Monday, the same day the study was published by Nature Astronomy.

"Unfortunately to confirm that we're seeing a planet we would likely have to wait decades to see another transit," said Nia Imara of the University of California at Santa Cruz, co-author of the study. "And because of the uncertainties about how long it takes to orbit, we wouldn't know exactly when to look."

Another co-author, Princeton University's Julia Berndtsson, added, "We know we are making an exciting and bold claim, so we expect that other astronomers will look at it very carefully. We think we have a strong argument, and this process is how science works."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
SciTech
NASA announced this week that scientists at the Chandra X-ray Observatory have discovered the signs of a planet orbiting a star outside of the Milky Way, which would make it the first planet discovered outside of our galaxy.
nasa, discovery, space, milky way, galaxy, exoplanet, whirlpool galaxy
269
2021-51-26
Tuesday, 26 October 2021 01:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved