France to Test 'Flying Taxis' Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

France will begin testing "flying taxis" for use during the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games to be held in Paris, according to a statement from French officials.

The plan is to test electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles for use as flying taxis at a hub near Paris at the Portnoise airfield in Cormeilles-en-Vexin in the hopes of establishing two flight paths for use in bringing passengers from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Le Bourget airports to the two suburbs just outside the city. About 30 aeronautics manufacturers, including Volocopter and Airbus, are expected to take part in the project, according to the New York Post.

French minister delegate for transport Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a statement that about 25 million euros, or $28 million, has been provided to this project and other means of innovative transportation.

"Everything is falling into place: partnerships, innovation, test areas, regulations, financing," Djebbari said, according to Axios. "All the ingredients for success are there, all that remains is to make it happen."

The chief executive of the state-owned transit company Régie Autonome des Transports Parisiens, Catherine Guillouard, said in a statement last week that "the trials will help model an eVTOL flight at the scale of the vehicle, the neighbourhood and the region, in order to anticipate and confirm vertiport installation plans in the Île-de-France region."

"Our Pontoise airfield brings together a unique ecosystem around new air mobility and the trial platform we are launching today is unprecedented in Europe," Augustin de Romanet, the CEO of Aéroports de Paris, said in another statement.

"It will function as a concrete experiment to explore the field of possibilities of a decarbonised and innovative aviation, and to develop the low altitude aviation market (below 300 metres), which has been largely unexplored until now."