Scientists: Look Out for Odd Animal Activity During Eclipse

By    |   Sunday, 03 March 2024 08:23 PM EST

Scientists are asking the public to be on the lookout and take notes of any strange behavior exhibited by their pets during the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8, USA Today reported.

According to Andrew Farnsworth, a visiting scientist at Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology, "Animals simply don't know what to do with eclipses because [the sky phenomenons] are not something their biology is adapted for."

The eclipse's path will cover North America, affecting regions from Mexico to Canada.

In response to the anticipated event, a project named SolarEclipseSafari.org has been initiated, inviting citizens to document their observations of wild, farm, and domestic animals during the eclipse.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 03 March 2024 08:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

