Overwhelmed News Consumers Seek Scold-Free Spaces

Wheeling, West Virginia — West Virginia is the only state in the United States that is located entirely within the 13-state, 423-county Appalachian region.

Much of the beauty, sorrow and challenges we think of when it comes to the region originated here, where isolation, a strong work ethic and an ability to spin a good story are well-regarded characteristics.

Indeed, they are the beating heart of a state born during the American Civil War, when 55 counties split and formed West Virginia, giving rise to an independent, patriotic and hardworking people who have been here for generations.

Because of the massive landmass of mountains and hollers, and the ancient customs shared by the early Scots settlers, the native Americans, and the influx of Blacks from the South, the people here are known for their backbreaking work ethic in coal mines and steel mills.

But they are also known for their mystical storytelling tradition, which includes tales of ghosts, haunted hollers and, of course, the "mothman."

In fact, one of the enduring characteristics of a good Appalachian folktale is otherworldly storytelling.

Social media has expanded upon this, offering great storytellers who embrace the culture and use new media to reach people across the region.

JD Belcher has been one of those successful storytellers. The host of the "Creepalachia" podcast, the Ashland, Kentucky, native has said that he worked in coal mines in West Virginia before eventually finding himself in video production.

I'll be the first to say: He is a natural. Nearly all things Appalachia are appealing to me, especially good storytelling, so I looked forward to each episode.

Belcher is charismatic, a great storyteller who gets out into the field, and often into abandoned places.

But he also interviews people with amazing stories to tell, with plenty of local lure and true crime stories.

There was never a hint of politics.

And in a space where politics often invades and saturates everything, it was refreshing for his viewers to engage with him, each other and the stories on the "Creepalachia" (a play on ghost stories and Appalachia) Facebook page.

That all changed on Friday afternoon when a post went up on the page, reading, "We are now arresting journalists.

This is not what we do folks.

The 1st amendment protects the press for this reason, regardless if you like the story, If you like this page, you need to pay attention here."

Then the comments came.

The majority of his faithful followers wished he had just kept politics off the page, stating that they enjoyed having a community centered on good storytelling, not political rants.

That sentiment was best summarized by Josh Searls' comment, "Please keep this channel about Appalachia, that's why we're here to get a break. We've got enough political commentary shoved down our throats, we want stupid crimes, mystery, myths, legends. People need an outlet."

Belcher responded: "If this one post out of the 3100 upsets you so bad, please leave."

Some supported Searls.

Many expressed disappointment at what they view as politics invading a place they long considered a refuge, one where they could find homage to the rich folklore of the Mountain State, even those stories that highlighted dark episodes in the state's history.

What Belcher did was well within his rights; it is his page, his drive, his hard work and his creativity that have made "Creepalachia" so popular.

But what I have learned over the years, both as a reporter and a news consumer, is two important things that offer a cautionary tale: Consumers are overwhelmed by politics. And they long for places to be entertained, not scolded.

And irrespective of the story — in this instance, the arrest of former CNN host Don Lemon -- it is always important to step back, find the whole picture, and consider all the facts.

After all, we don't know what we don't know.

What we do know is, at the time of this writing, that Lemon will be charged in a Los Angeles courtroom with allegations of conspiring to violate someone's constitutional rights and alleged Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act violations.

The FACE Act is a federal law passed in 1994 that prohibits the use of force, intimidation or obstruction to deliberately "injure, intimidate, or interfere" with a congregant's ability to exercise their right to religious freedom at a place of worship.

Lemon's supporters argue that his First Amendment rights were violated.

This is what Belcher, admitting that he has no fondness for Lemon, argues in his reel. However, prosecutors argue that his actions violated worshipers' rights.

Over the years, I've watched people abandon television shows, sporting events, and even beers over their frustration that politics had suddenly intruded.

It would be a shame if Belcher bled viewers because of this.

He is very talented.

Salena Zito has held a long, successful career as a national political reporter. She is a political analyst, and columnist. Read more Salena Zito Insider articles Reports — Click Here Now.