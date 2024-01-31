Ruddy: Biden's Restraint and Iran's Threat

Joe Biden says he has decided how to respond to the Iran-backed attack on U.S. forces in Jordan, a strike that killed three American service members and left many wounded.

Biden finds himself in this predicament because his decision-making appears to have conflicting priorities.

A buzzword we keep hearing about Biden's foreign policy is "restraint."

He constantly wants the U.S. to show restraint and wants allies to do the same: Ukraine, Taiwan, South Korea, and Israel.

Restraint is a good thing, in my opinion.

I like the fact that Biden embraces the idea the U.S. should engage in restraint.

Americans do not want military action as the initial response to most of the crises we face.

Restraint is a bipartisan concept.

During the height of the Cold War, President Ronald Reagan was careful not to overuse America's vast military power.

Presidents like Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump subscribed to this view as well.

But where Biden goes wrong, and differs from other presidents, is that restraint is his overriding policy approach.

Reagan invaded Grenada; Clinton led the NATO-backed Kosovo war; Obama embraced many war-on-terror approaches and even ordered Osama bin Laden's assassination.

Biden has shown some signs of such positive brashness.

He initially and strongly backed Ukraine in repelling Russia's unprovoked attack.

And Biden has been superb in supporting Israel in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack.

He dispatched two U.S. aircraft carriers to the region, ordered a round-the-clock military resupply to Israel, and even got on a plane to stand with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

I have only applause for these actions.

But just when we are seeing flashes of greatness from Joe Biden, the president seems to hit the reverse button.

We have seen it in Ukraine, where his support has stalled and military aid has been slow-walked, leaving us with an insoluble stalemate.

I get it — Biden does not want to escalate with Russia and start a third world war.

But the lack of early resolve is leading to the very thing he fears, an escalation and potentially a wider war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is emboldened and continues to mobilize for new attacks on Ukraine and Europe.

And, all over the world, Putin is lighting fires to burn American interests: backing African coups, supporting Kosovo uprisings, helping Iran, supporting Hamas, encouraging China, aiding North Korea, and more.

Now, Biden's strong initial approach with Israel appears to be following a similar track as his Ukraine policy.

Numerous press reports indicate the Biden administration has been pressuring Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza and engage in a cease-fire.

If true, this makes no sense. This would be another "hit the reverse button" moment.

Israel was viciously attacked by Hamas-controlled Gaza, killing more than 1,400 Israelis in a most brutal way.

Clearly Israel has the right to respond, to find or rescue hostages, and to neutralize Gaza as a future launchpad against Israelis.

For supporting Israel, the U.S. has come under attack from Iran-backed terror groups, with our facilities attacked over 150 times since Oct. 7.

Jordan was just the latest.

Biden's response?

Restraint.

But restraint is not working.

Again, I have no interest in a war with Iran.

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell appeared this week on Newsmax indicating a military option is not necessarily the first response for the U.S.

"What about diplomacy?" he asked.

Strong diplomatic pressure on Iran and others seems to be missing from the Biden playbook.

The red-hot situation could spiral out of control quickly, leading to an inevitable U.S. military response and larger war.

I believe a U.S. response should be not a full-scale war or a "massive retaliatory strike" — as some have called for.

A targeted U.S. attack on Iran's missiles and air bases, drone factories, Iranian Revolutionary Guard installations, nuclear weapons facilities, and key naval assets would send a powerful message to Tehran and adversaries around the world.

Biden needs his Grenada moment.

Biden needs his bin Laden moment.

President Obama sealed his reelection by ordering the killing of Osama bin Laden.

It was a move that sought to protect our security and interests, the highest priority for any president.

And the American people applauded. It also sent the right message to the world.

This is Biden's moment to say resolve, not restraint.

