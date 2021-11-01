Will Biden Start Nuclear War with China Over Taiwan?

The following article appears first and formost on the Ron Paul (RPI) Website

President Biden’s "townhall" meeting last week was a disaster.

From his bizarre poses to the incoherent answers, it seemed to confirm America’s worst fears about a president we are told was elected by the most voters ever. Though he didn’t bother campaigning, we are to believe he somehow motivated the most voters in history to pull the lever in his favor.

Or mail in a ballot in his favor. Or something.

After the townhall, The Wall Street Journal was early among mainstream media publications to observe that the emperor has no clothes. In an editorial, "The Confusing Mr. Biden," the paper wrote, "Even with a friendly audience and softball questions, Mr. Biden’s performance revealed why so many Americans are losing confidence in his presidency."



The Journal focused on one of the most shocking and disturbing revelations from the carefully crafted event: asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if the United States would come to the defense of Taiwan should it come under attack by the Chinese mainland, he replied, "Yes, we have a commitment to do that."

Cooper threw him another softball in hopes he might correct this dangerous misstatement, but Biden was not nimble enough to see his gaffe. He doubled down.

It was left to the "Chemical Ali" of this administration, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, to "clarify" that when the president signaled a major shift in U.S. policy — a shift that could well lead to nuclear war with China — he was just kidding.

Or something.

Said Psaki the next day, "Well, there has been no shift. The president was not announcing any change in our policy nor has he made a decision to change our policy. There is no change in our policy."



In other words, "Pay no attention to the man who pretends to be commander in chief of the Armed Forces of the United States."



But this is not George W. Bush, who was elected in 2000 with zero experience in foreign policy. This is not Trump, who campaigned on a policy of peace then hired John Bolton to carry out that policy.

No. Biden has twice been Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Foreign policy has always been considered his one area of competence. Surely the Biden of even the Obama administration would have understood the potentially catastrophic implications of his statement.

Strategic ambiguity has been U.S. policy toward Taiwan/China for decades, but the new Biden China policy could be re-named "strategic incoherence."

The policy of "strategic ambiguity" is foolish enough — who cares who rules Taiwan? — but advancing the idea that the United States is willing to launch a nuclear war with China over who governs Taiwan is a whole other level of America-last foolishness.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Miley was heralded as a hero for betraying his commander in chief Donald J. Trump by seeking to restrict Trump’s access to the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Milley claimed that Trump was so unsound of mind that he could not be trusted with the nuclear football.

Yet when actual unsoundness is there for everyone to see, Milley and the other "woke" generals are silent as the grave. These are dangerous times.

Ron Paul is a physician, author and former Republican congressman. Paul also is a two-time Republican presidential candidate and the presidential nominee of the Libertarian Party in the 1988 U.S. presidential election. His latest book is "Swords Into Plowshares." Read Ron Paul's Reports — More Here.

Copyright © 2021 by Ron Paul Institute.