Are Biden, DC Fighting Russia Down to the Last Ukrainian?

The following article appears first and foremost on the Ron Paul Institute (RPI) website.

March 14 - As the Russian invasion of Ukraine moves past its third week, there are slight hopes that negotiations between the two sides may soon produce a ceasefire.

But with the shrill warmongering talk in Washington, it almost seems like the U.S. government would hate to see that happen.

Congress and the U.S. administration seem determined to drag the United States into a war with Russia over Ukraine. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., is openly calling for someone to kill the Russian president and many in the U.S. House have demanded that the administration establish a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine.

Are they insane?

A no-fly zone means you destroy anything and everything that can prevent total U.S. air dominance. That means an attack on Russian missile and air defense systems within Russia.

In other words, World War III.

We can all feel disgust at the destruction in Ukraine, but is it really necessary for us to gamble with our own nuclear annihilation?

Sadly, a large bipartisan group in Congress seems to think so.

Much of what is happening in Ukraine can be traced back to the Obama administration.

State Department officials like Victoria Nuland and U.S. Secretrary of State Antony Blinken planned and executed the overthrow of the Ukrainian government in 2014. This is what set us on this path to conflict, as the government put in place after the coup began demanding NATO membership.

Blinken, Nuland, and the others responsible for this heinous act returned to government in more senior positions under President Biden and they have continued to push their Ukraine agenda.

Last week Blinken — our top diplomat — sought to send Soviet-era Polish fighter jets into Ukraine to shoot Russians.

When the Poles said they’d be happy to ship the planes to a U.S. base in Germany and let the Pentagon transfer them to Ukraine, the Pentagon finally stepped in to quash an extraordinarily high-risk move that even the Pentagon said would have no real effect on the outcome of the war.



The State Department is trying to get us into a war and the Pentagon is trying to keep us out. How ironic.



Back when I was on the campaign trail I would say that we have a few thousand diplomats in government, it might not be a bad idea to use them. But I certainly did not mean that we should use them to try and get us further involved in a war!



Three weeks into this terrible war, the U.S. is not pursuing talks with Russia.

As Antiwar.com recently reported, instead of supporting negotiations between Ukraine and Russia that could lead to a ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed, the U.S. government is actually escalating the situation which can only increase the bloodshed.



The constant flow of U.S. and allied weapons into Ukraine and talk of supporting an extended insurgency does not seem designed to give Ukraine a victory on the battlefield but rather to hand Russia what Secretary of State Blinken called "a strategic defeat."

It sounds an awful lot like the Biden administration intends to fight Russia down to the last Ukrainian. The only solution for the U.S. is to get out. Let the Russians and Ukrainians reach an agreement.

That means no NATO for Ukraine and no U.S. missiles on Russia’s borders?

So what. End the war then end NATO.

Ron Paul is a physician, author and former Republican congressman. Paul also is a two-time Republican presidential candidate and the presidential nominee of the Libertarian Party in the 1988 U.S. presidential election. His latest book is "Swords Into Plowshares." Read Ron Paul's Reports — More Here.

