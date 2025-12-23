Democrats Arsenal: Lies, Hysteria - Trump's Is Results

For years, Democrats have been consumed with spreading false narratives about Donald Trump and his policies.

Now, during his second term that tactic has evolved into, and devolved to, a litany of lies.

Lacking their own policies — other than increasing taxes — Democrats have come to rely on outright lies.

The more outrageous the better.

Democratic politicians — along with the media — have demonized Trump as a "king" (with intentions to rule as one) and retaliated by staging multi-city "No Kings!" marches to fight his non-existent monarchy.

Following deployment of the National Guard to battle crime in Washington, Trump was accused of operating a police state with an ultimate goal of a military takeover of our country.

They've alleged that Trump is planning to end Social Security and Medicare.

They insist he will refuse to leave office at the end of his term.

Concurrently, they also claim this diabolical, fascist mastermind is suffering from dementia.

Recently, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent out breathless warnings on social media and television that Trump is going to cut Social Security offices and make it harder for Americans to receive benefits.

After hearing these maniacal claims, I called Social Security's 800 number and was immediately connected with a helpful staff member who I questioned about identity theft.

She asked for my address and suggested I visit the office six blocks from my home.

The following day I went to the Social Security office which was beautifully maintained and well-staffed.

Although I didn't have an appointment, I waited less than five minutes before meeting with a very helpful agent who answered all my questions in detail and explained the upcoming benefit increases beginning January 2026.

I'm not suggesting that Donald Trump is responsible for the helpful service and efficiency or the increased payments, but the lack of bureaucracy and comfortable environment was a pleasant surprise, especially given the horrors I'd been promised by Sen. Warren, her fellow Democrats, and the media.

Contrary to the endless litany of lies spewed by Democrats, President Trump's first year has been remarkably successful.

He's delivered a groundbreaking Mideast peace agreement which has fundamentally altered global politics. Increased oil and gas production has resulted in considerably lower fuel prices, and America has received billions in foreign investments.

He's aggressively pursuing peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Trump's uncompromising response to drug cartels, illegal migrants and domestic crime has made America safer.

Wall Street has posted great numbers, while gold, silver and uranium have been big winners as well.

As of my last trip to the supermarket, the price of eggs has dropped significantly.

Democrats were not prepared for this level of success, so wild statements meant to evoke public fear have comprised their lone rebuttal.

The irony is that given their own continuing failure, it's Democrats who feel the fear.

Our nation's 47th commander in chief is on a roll, with the best yet to come.

Rob Taub has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, and print journalism. He's interviewed everyone from pop stars to presidents and has written for People Magazine, Newsmax, FoxNews.com, and Huffington Post (HuffPost). He's also made more than 500 appearances as a political pundit on television. www.RobTaub.com Twitter X @robmtaub. Read Rob Taub's Reports — Here.