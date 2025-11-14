New York City: Bigger, Better, Far Greater Than Mamdani

New York is not merely a city of eight million people.

It's the financial capital of the world and an icon for culture and the arts.

Our buildings are big and small, old, and new architectural triumphs with special names revered globally.

Our train terminal is museum-like and the subject of countless documentaries and books.

Our sports fans are envied internationally for their unique knowledge of the games their teams play along with the love and pride they exhibit for the greatest city in the world.

We have the best pizza, hot dogs, pastrami, food trucks, gyros, falafel, pastries, bagels, burgers, bars, restaurants, stadiums, theaters, clubs, and a naked cowboy. Our hospitals and doctors are world-renowned.

We are the media and creative center of the world. New York City represents the ultimate in success and achievement for everything imaginable.

Gotham is home to world famous bridges, tunnels, and monuments.

We boast one of the largest rapid transit systems in the world, and the United Nations. Central Park is the most visited urban park in the United States, with 42 million visitors annually.

Historic Coney Island is just 20 miles from midtown Manhattan.

Its boardwalk is legendary.

People commute to their jobs from suburbs in three states for the privilege of working here and being a part of our unique, special culture.

It's not an easy commute – I've done it – but life in New York City is akin to membership in a special club that requires hard work and commitment but delivers incredible fulfillment.

New York City – for all its flaws and annoyances – has been my home for 50 years. I won't be frightened or chased away by a snake oil salesman promising – well – free snake oil.

Zohran Mamdani has promised dignity for all, yet he lacks any respect for those he needs to supply the necessary financial support for his unattainable vision.

Life is hard, and at one time or another, everyone struggles, be it emotionally, physically, or financially.

Blaming society's indignities on a specific class of people and then offering the government as a vessel to funnel their prosperity to everyone is more than a dream – it's a fantasy.

If Zohran Mamdani truly wishes New York City to thrive, he must engage with the business leaders, corporations, and taxpayers who fund the budget that drives our city.

Since he promises dignity for all, then Mamdani should find some of his own, by showing respect for the people he relentlessly derides and condemns, as they always have and will continue to sustain us.

New York City is more than 400 years old and will endure long after Zohran Mamdani's brief tenure. If he fails to respect this remarkable opportunity, it's his loss, not ours.

Rob Taub has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, and print journalism. He's interviewed everyone from pop stars to presidents and has written for People Magazine, Newsmax, FoxNews.com, and Huffington Post (HuffPost). He's also made more than 500 appearances as a political pundit on television. www.RobTaub.com Twitter X @robmtaub. Read Rob Taub's Reports — Here.