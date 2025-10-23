Left Abandons Its Conscience to Antisemitism

The left has no real policies other than throwing money at every possible situation, so they must rely on trickery and lies, which this writer finds beyond despicable, especially as a Jew.

The Jews have become tools the left uses to manipulate public opinion creating hostility towards opposing policies, especially those initiated by President Trump.

One method the left-wing has employed is to create false victims (migrant criminals) and compare them to notable Jewish symbols from history, like Anne Frank.

Before she perished in a Nazi concentration camp, Frank kept a diary while hiding from the Nazis, and the left regularly exploits the following quote:

"Terrible things are happening outside. Poor helpless people are being dragged out of their homes. Families are torn apart. Men, women, and children are separated. Children come home from school to find their parents have disappeared." — "Diary of Anne Frank" Jan. 13, 1943.

The false appropriation of this young woman’s living nightmare is typical of the left’s use of social media to deceive the public.

Anne Frank died at age 15, yet the left compares her persecution to adult criminals — in our country illegally --- who have been arrested in for a litany of crimes, most of them felonies.

Celebrities and politicians use their fame and popularity to mislead millions on social media, and this has become an effective and destructive tool for the left. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., practices this demagogic behavior daily on social media, by labeling Israel (Jews) as perpetrators of genocide.

The Oxford (English) Dictionary defines Genocide as "the deliberate and systematic killing or persecution of a large number of people from a particular national or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group."

The Nazi's committed genocide when they murdered six million Jews in gas chambers (1933-1945). Israel has been fighting a war against Hamas terrorists which was initiated by Hamas, yet politicians like Sanders and New York City mayoral candidate, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani only mention Israel with the repeated use of genocide, completely disregarding Hamas and Israel's humanitarian efforts.

This relentless assault by the left, whether it be politicians, Hollywood celebrities (or other entertainers) has galvanized a new movement of antisemitism in our nation, painting an entire religious group as villains for the left's political gain.

As journalists, we are held to a level of standards to ensure delivery of facts and truth to the public. Social media offers a semi-public town square for people to put forth opinions, yet many of our most famous and influential people use it as a platform to perpetrate lies and create division.

Using other races, cultures, and religions to promote untruths is despicable, yet it's become an acceptable tactic of the left.

Enough.

Rob Taub has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, and print journalism. He's interviewed everyone from pop stars to presidents and has written for People Magazine, Newsmax, FoxNews.com, and Huffington Post (HuffPost). He's also made more than 500 appearances as a political pundit on television. www.RobTaub.com Twitter X @robmtaub.