Absolutely Nothing 'Liberal' About the Left

Liberals are not liberal.

According to Oxford and Webster dictionaries, a liberal is: "willing to respect or accept behavior or opinions different from one’s own; open to new ideas; broad minded, tolerant."

I was raised in a liberal household (1960's – 1970's) where we were taught to accept and embrace change along with respecting the opinions of others.

My parents were active in the Democratic Party, and open-minded debate was always welcomed and occurred regularly between family and friends.

Being "progressive" denoted moving forward and welcoming new thoughts and ideas.

We acknowledged that the world was changing — often amid protests and upheaval — in a positive manner.

Those liberals no longer exist.

Today liberals have become cult-like, their politics based solely on ideology rather than addressing issues with logic or pragmatism.

Liberals have become intractable, intolerant, and largely unaccepting of anyone presenting alternative thoughts or opinions. If you don’t agree with their viewpoint unequivocally, they will denounce, and label you, as an extremist.

Fascist, Nazi, oligarch, misogynist, racist, and trans-phobic. These are all terms used by the left as an alternative to dialog and ultimately as a method of societal dismissal.

If you don't conform to their groupthink, a label will be applied with the objective of cancelling you.

I receive hateful, obscene messages on social media because I'm a journalist writing for a conservative news outlet, and most often these "critics" have never read my work.

They simply condemn what they've decided I represent.

If judging those who don't comply with a demanding group of elites has become today's "Scarlet Letter," then I will wear it as a badge of honor.

Rob Taub has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, and print journalism. He's interviewed everyone from pop stars to presidents and has written for People Magazine, Newsmax, FoxNews.com, and Huffington Post (HuffPost). He's also made more than 500 appearances as a political pundit on television.