We Can't Afford Democrats 'Free' Stuff

Democrats Giveaways Beyond Unaffordable

Other than attacking Donald Trump, the Democratic Party has no unified leadership or policies — along with historically low favorability ratings — so in their desperation they are uniting around one word to represent their platform — free.

"Free" has become the Democrats most popular adjective but they're hell-bent on making it the most expensive word in our country.

Free healthcare, childcare, prescription drugs, education, housing, public transportation, phones, and — yes — hypodermic needles are giveaways championed by the likes of Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Gov Newsom, D-Calif. — and their new poster-boy: Zohran Mamdani.

I certainly believe we must help the disadvantaged, so my quarrel is not with social programs (except for hypodermic needles), rather it's with incompetent and corrupt politicians promoting these causes to buy votes and bolster their images, instead of striving to truly benefit people in need.

A prime example of such a corrupt program is ThriveNYC, launched by former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2015 at a cost of $850 million dollars to address the mental health needs of all New Yorkers.

Budget itemizations and expenditures for this initiative remain a mystery to this day, and the programs were rebranded as part of The Mayor's Office of Community Mental Health to avoid public scrutiny or forensic accounting.

What distinguished the de Blasio administration was its spiteful contempt for the wealthy, yet that's who actually paid for thousands of new (useless) government jobs and special programs, particularly the administration’s lone achievement, "Free Pre-K for All."

The great irony our country encounters daily is that Democrats routinely condemn and vilify "the rich," yet demand those same people fund their pet projects, as well as paying 48% of New York City’s personal income liability while wealthy individuals and corporations carry the bulk of the nation’s tax burden as well.

Like most Democrats, de Blasio demonstrated the unique ability to nearly double the city’s expenses while significantly diminishing its citizens quality of life.

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York recently posted the following on X, "Free community college for high-demand fields. You read that right: FREE!"

At the same time Hochul publicizes this government giveaway, she continually accuses the taxpayers funding the program of not paying their "fair share," which is one reason so many wealthy New Yorkers have moved their primary residence to Florida and continue to do so.

Despite endless policy failures in every blue state, liberals continue to pursue untenable propositions that are destined to fail and then blame Republicans for the resulting disasters.

This unrelenting preoccupation with "free" programs stifles progress and achieves nothing, which is why their support is rapidly waning.

Donald Trump has accomplished more in six months than the previous administration did in four years, so now is an opportune time for Democrats to offer credible programs that will benefit everyone, but they've shown no interest in anything but their own self-aggrandizement.

