I'll Take Trump Any Day, Over a Smiling Empty Suit

If Donald Trump's occupation was professional football coach, he would likely be regarded as unorthodox, possessing an ego of appreciable size.

His strategies would be deemed bold, innovative, and audacious.

The more dynamic aspects of "Coach Trump's" personality would be revered by many, despised by some, but ultimately overlooked.

Why?

Because he delivered wins, while cultivating a successful franchise.

Our nation's 47th commander in chief is providing America with a winning season, if you will, but – unlike sports fans, politicians, bureaucrats and the left (who loathe innovation or change; worrying more about "feelings," and "sensitivity") Trump prefers success over fretting about decorum.

Bill Parcells has been called one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL and was fond of telling people, "If you get your feelings hurt that's too bad."

Described as controlling and authoritarian, Parcells won two Super Bowls with a regular-season record of 172–130–1 which is a .569 winning percentage over 19 seasons.

Bill Belichick has been called abrasive, difficult, demanding, and uncompromising.

He's also considered perhaps the greatest NFL coach of all time with six Super Bowl victories and 333 total wins.

One of Belichick’s most memorable quotes, "To live in the past is to die in the present."

Donald Trump's critics continually harken back to the past and refer to Barack Obama's tasteful, inspirational behavior instead of recapping his accomplishments or failures.

As wonderful as those urbane qualities may be, they won't deliver lower gas prices, secure our border, or bring Mideast peace.

Trump can be a blunt instrument, but if aggressive behavior is necessary for success --- whether on the gridiron or in politics — this writer will take it.

Football, and other sports, focus on winning, while in politics — especially when it comes to Trump — the legacy media and the left concentrate solely on his losses — which in their warped estimation is everything Trump does.

No matter how significant his victories may be, the legacy media's obsession with Trump is such that they will attribute his success in the Mideast, and elsewhere, to someone else (Biden?!) or completely disregard his clear victory, conquering high gas prices.

For my money, I'm far more concerned with the outcome of Trump's policies than the way he comports himself.

Bullying and name calling will not detract from his many achievements.

Those milestones are far more acceptable to me than a smiling empty suit or a Ken Doll with proper manners in the Oval Office.

Touchdown!

Rob Taub has enjoyed an eclectic career in television, radio, and print journalism. He's interviewed everyone from pop stars to presidents and has written for People Magazine, Newsmax, FoxNews.com, and Huffington Post (HuffPost). He's also made more than 500 appearances as a political pundit on television. www.RobTaub.com Twitter X @robmtaub. Read more Rob Taub Insider articles — Click Here Now.