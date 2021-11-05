Ric Grenell: With Trump, Virginia's Red Wave Can Reach the Shores of Michigan in 2022

When Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin took the stage last Tuesday night, we all watched as a Republican wave swept the commonwealth and delivered the first statewide Republican win since 2009.

In 2022, that wave can make it to the shores of Michigan, but like Virginia, it will take a strong, America First candidate and the support of President Donald J. Trump in energizing the powerful Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Governor-elect Youngkin is a successful businessman who ran an impressive outsider campaign.

Yet, the media’s takeaway has been that he did so without “Trump.” This is nothing more than wishful thinking from the D.C. cocktail circuit and Trump-hating talking heads.

Youngkin earned the highly sought after endorsement of President Trump back in May and campaigned on it for nearly 200 days.

Terry McAuliffe and the entire Democrat machine spent tens of millions of dollars telling voters about President Trump’s endorsement of Youngkin.

You couldn’t turn your television on or open your mailbox without seeing Youngkin and President Trump tied together.

It may not have been the intended outcome, but it was a strategy that turned out MAGA voters and delivered a historic win. Youngkin received 84% of Trump’s 2020 vote while McAuliffe was barely able to turnout 65% of Biden’s.

“Trump voters turned out at almost presidential level,” according to Amy Walter with Cook Political Report.

On top of the president’s endorsement and the fact that every voter in the state was made aware of it, Youngkin wisely ran on Trump’s policy agenda. Education, as we know, was a defining issue in this election.

Something that will persist into 2020. Parents are tired of being talked down to by politicians and bureaucrats who are ignoring science. Nowhere is that reality more true than in Michigan, under the dictatorial regime of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

By embracing a plan based on founding values and principles of America, which was laid out by President Trump in his 1776 Commission, Youngkin was able to communicate a positive, pro-America and pro-school choice message that brought together a diverse electorate — one that was built upon the MAGA base.

In Michigan, there’s hope for the same wave to sweep over the state. However, it’s going to take an outsider who isn’t beholden to career politicians, party bosses, or the consultant class.

It’s going to take a solutions-oriented leader to unite the MAGA base and earn the support of President Donald J. Trump.

The current media-ordained front-runner fails on a number of those fronts. former Detroit Police Chief James Craig isn’t seriously seeking President Trump’s endorsement.

When Craig was asked if he would campaign alongside President Trump, Craig wouldn’t say yes. Instead, he has said, “If the president gives me his endorsement, I’ll accept it.”

That’s not what I would call a confidence inspiring validation of President Trump and the power of his endorsement, his policies, or his historic movement.

It’s not surprising though, because if you look at Craig’s record, from advocating for unconstitutional limits on the 2nd Amendment, to serving as the chief enforcer of Gov. Whitmer’s unconstitutional lockdowns, he has actively used his power to restrain the freedoms of those he was sworn to protect.

I love Michigan — it is where I was born and raised. And where my family resides.

That’s why I am following this race so closely. It is also why I felt it necessary to get involved and support Tudor Dixon.

Tudor is an outsider who can transcend party politics and unite Michiganders.

She is the kind of leader who, as she puts it, will deliver “the mother of all comebacks” for Michigan’s economy.

She knows intimately the problems in education and she has a plan to fix them.

Tudor Dixon is the only candidate who will proudly campaign alongside President Trump while also helping to expand the MAGA base to lift up all Republicans across the state.

The Republican wave can surely crash through Michigan in 2022, but like Virginia, it’s going to take the support of President Trump and a candidate who can unite the entire state around bold solutions. Michigan Republicans shouldn’t settle for anything less.

Ric Grenell is the former Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Germany for President Donald J. Trump. Read More Here.