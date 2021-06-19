Biden's STASI Wants YOU!

The radical leftist Biden Administration is working hard to change the definition of words, because as George Orwell — the prophet of totalitarianism — wrote, “There is no swifter route to the corruption of thought than through the corruption of language.”

A case in point is the term "white supremacy," which a befuddled Biden claims is “the most lethal threat to the homeland today.”

So, what exactly is “white supremacy”? That’s easy, the definition is anything the Biden administration says it is.

It could be soldiers with a flag tattoo in the military, people wearing MAGA hats who are protesting anti–SCIENCE mask rules and lockdowns, someone who thinks borders are meant to be defended or someone with the wrong skin color who owns more firearms than the feds think is necessary. Oh, and Trump voters, regardless of skin color.

Those are the threat and the target of the federal investigative agencies — which now include the Post Office of all people.

While BLM and Antifa riots are simply concerned citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest for change — with Molotov Cocktails.

This is why January 6th trespassers rot in solitary confinement and BLM and Antifa rioters are released on their own recognizance, as are other assorted miscreants accused of murder, armed robbery, rape and other violent crimes.

Reporter Charlie Spiering informs us that even the vast monetary and personnel resources of the federal government are not enough to confront and defeat the threat of "white supremacy."

In a move that brings back memories of the East German Stasi, the Soviet Union’s KGB and China’s Ministry of State Security, the Biden administration wants family members to inform on other family members and friends if they witness “threatening behavior.”

During a session with reporters an administration official casually said, “We are investing many agencies of the government and resourcing them appropriately and asking our citizens to participate. Because, ultimately, this is really about homeland security being a responsibility of each citizen of our country to help us achieve.”

Next stop: You’re also responsible for the actions of family members.

For a leftist, "white supremacy" is a net large enough to snare about half the USA. It encompasses patriots, Christians, believers in the rule of law, Bill of Rights hardliners, homeschoolers, AR–15 owners and white people in general. What’s more, the group is guilty until proven innocent.

The feds plan to reinforce its volunteer STASI — nosy neighbors and hostile in–laws — with social media companies on the lookout for “malicious content online” that is also defined by other leftists.

And in truly Orwellian fashion the anonymous official assures us, “This is a strategy that is agnostic as to political ideology on or off the spectrum.” This we know is a lie. It will be focused on conservatives, populists, Trump voters and other suspicious characters who don’t support the Biden regime.

Don’t say you haven’t been warned. The question is what are readers going to do? You can start by avoiding any potential STASI volunteers among your circle of friends and family. Then we suggest contacting your congressman and both senators and demanding they ask why the Justice Department is singling out January 6th arrestees for cruel and unusual punishment.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.