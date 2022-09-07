On Water Calif. Bureaucrats Can't Think Long Term

The first time we wrote about water shortages in California was way back in 2015.

The situation hasn’t improved much in the intervening seven years.

California's "experts" continue to stare into the clouds, like members of a cargo cult, hoping for Divine Intervention in the form of rain.

Although since this is godless California, we should make that Gaia Intervention.

And when wishing comes up dry, out comes the stick for state residents. Some may contend it’s hardly fair to blame government bureaucrats for a lack of rain and the resulting drought that has plagued California off and on for nearly two decades.

We aren’t so sure about that.

If these same bureaucrats think they can control the thermostat for an entire planet by manipulating carbon, why shouldn’t they be able to make it rain, too?

The last time individual water use restrictions were imposed, journo cheerleaders assured anxious residents the Water Police Regime wouldn’t be too bad.

Why people would be able to take an 8-minute shower and wash one load of laundry without exceeding the limit, if their washing machine was relatively new.

Assuming the entire family could fit in the shower simultaneously and one load of washing was enough for the household.

This time the drought is so severe the authorities are going to crack down on entire states. The Los Angeles Times informs us that Lake Mead is now 72% empty and Lake Powell is 75% empty.

The water is so low, long-buried gangsters in 55-gallon drums are starting to surface.

This lack of water means both lakes are perilously close to "dead pool" status where the "water [level] is so low water would no longer pass downstream through the dams."

This means Hoover Dam would be turned into the world’s tallest, most dangerous downhill skateboard ramp.

To meet the emergency last time the "experts" came after your personal cleanliness; this time food is in the target reticule.

Rhett Larson, a professor of water law at Arizona State University, informs us, "When I think of [water] waste, I think about it more in the sense of agriculture, since that’s where we could get the most savings."

"Experts," who don’t grow food, telling farmers, who do, how to use water to grow the crops to feed California. This sounds to us like the template for reversing the obesity crisis in America.

And we’ve got bad news for all you preppers sitting their looking smug with your "emergency survival food."

Ninety-nine percent of those products require water to make them edible and that is just the element where the experts are focused.

But we’re feeling generous, so we won’t blame Sacramento for not making it rain, but we will blame it for the government’s lack of preparation for drought. It is possible to increase the supply of water available for a state’s residents by stockpiling moisture when it does rain.

There are only two areas in California where local officials aren’t periodically sending the Water Police to make sure an individual’s moisture level isn’t too high.

The Contra Costa Water District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California have something besides lack of water panic in common.

Both had the foresight to ignore enviro hysterics and build and pay for their own dams.

The Los Vaqueros Reservoir in 1997 and Diamond Valley in 1999 in Riverside County.

It’s been 48 years since a major dam project was completed by the state and California obviously isn’t getting any wetter. Storing water during rain times for use during dry times is obviously a higher-level concept that is beyond the grasp of California elected officials and their "experts."

Since we can’t change the weather, it might be time to change the officeholders.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.