Don't Look to Democrats for Justice on Bidens

Now Former N.Y. Rep. George Santos’ biggest mistake was becoming a Republican.

If he’d been a Democrat there’s a better than even chance he’d still be in Congress.

Skeptical?

Consider this, legal wizard Jonathan Turley points out in a New York Post column, of Dec. 13, 2023: "Despite overwhelming evidence of a corrupt Biden family influence-peddling operation worth millions of dollars, not a single Democratic member voted for an inquiry into the allegations."

That’s Soviet-level party discipline even though the only political prisoners currently in our gulag are Republicans!

Turley goes on the outline and "debunk" — to use a regime media word — the three most common myths used by leftists to undermine the inquiry into Biden influence peddling.

This guide will be useful if any Blue State guests are scheduled to infiltrate your Red State Christmas.

Myth #1: Joe Didn't Benefit from Influence Peddling

The mention of the name Biden made the heavens open and money fell like rain onto one of the most unlikely collection of middle people, but none of the bills splashed up on Lunch Pail Joe.

Even for brainwashed leftists, that’s quite a load of hogwash. Turley points out, "After years of suppressing this scandal, the media and even some Democrats now admit Hunter Biden and his uncles have long been involved in influence peddling."

And as the Romans used to say it’s a Pactum Factum (done deal) that the oligarchs weren’t paying for Hunter’s expertise.

And the evidence of the money sloshing around is enough to convict Amtrac Joe. Biden groupies "argue that while millions may have been sent to Biden family members in raw influence peddling, there is no evidence Joe actually benefited from the money as opposed to his children, brothers and grandchildren.

"This false narrative is being repeated despite the fact courts have rejected this claim in actual criminal cases. Not only have payments to children and other family members been viewed as benefits to a defendant, but the same is true in impeachments."

Myth #2: It's Hunters Addictions, Not Actions

This never passed the laugh test. These international kingpins were hiring the equivalent of a San Francisco coke addict because they were impressed by his taste in hookers? They only gave this degenerate an audience because his last name was Biden.

Plus, the addiction contention is another leftist cognitive dissonance defense.

"Hunter’s own counsel has undermined this claim by arguing in Hunter’s gun case that he had emerged from his addiction just in time to sign the allegedly false gun form. Much of the misconduct occurred when Hunter was, by his own lawyers’ account, suddenly clear-headed and responsible."

Meth–teeth Hunter simply didn’t have the cognitive ability to fly around the world whispering his father’s name in fatcat’s ears.

Myth #3: It's Hunter’s Truck

The House committee has found millions of dollars flowing in and out of Biden family bank accounts after originating in foreign banks.

There was enough money to buy a fleet of Tesla trucks for Hunter. The contention the bucks were for a single pickup — that’s it’s difficult to imagine Hunter ever driving — is risible.

Turley explains this defense is, "a cynical effort to focus on a few thousand dollars while ignoring the millions the committees detailed in months of investigation. . . . The question is [Biden’s] knowledge and involvement — not those benefits."

It’s Turley’s belief there is enough evidence for at least four articles of impeachment against Joe Biden.

The real indictment connected with this inquiry is that even if there were enough evidence for a hundred articles of impeachment, Biden will never be convicted in the Senate as long as Democrats put party ahead of country.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.