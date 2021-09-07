Shouldn't Women's Sports be for Women?

The attorneys general in 20 states have just given coaches and athletic directors, at both the high school and college level, an invaluable tool for recruiting female athletes and their families. In Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia coaches can tell female competitors that state government has not lost its collective mind.

In their states, competition in women’s sports should be limited to women.

Fox News reports these 20 states are now suing the radicals in the Biden administration who are trying to force states to allow men who pretend to be women to compete in women’s sports. The effort is being led by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery who filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Knoxville, TN.

The lawsuit was prompted by ‘gender’ fanatics in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Department of Education (DOE) taking a very narrow Supreme Court decision and using it to completely rewrite federal law without bothering to consult Congress.

Bostock v. Clayton County was the decision, “which said employers cannot terminate workers because of their gender identity or sexuality, that not recognizing a person’s gender identity would also constitute actionable discrimination under Title VII.”

The lawsuit contends that Bostock “was a ‘narrow decision’ that was limited to employment termination and ‘did not address the myriad other forms of alleged discrimination’ the agencies identified as prohibited discrimination under Title VII, like sex-segregated bathrooms and sports teams.”

As far as the EEOC and DOE radicals were concerned, the Bostock decision was just the camel’s nose under the edge of the tent. They went full camel immediately.

Regulations were issued that far exceeded the scope of Bostock, including “transgender girls participating in girls’ sports to transgender individuals using school and workplace bathrooms in accordance with their gender identity to being compelled to use another person’s preferred pronouns.”

Naturally, the zealots were demanding the transgender tail wag the traditional dog.

These 20 states said that’s enough: “But the agencies have no authority to resolve those sensitive questions, let alone to do so by executive fiat without providing any opportunity for public participation.”

Science says there are two sexes.

Period.

Male and female.

What an individual decides to call himself or herself doesn’t change genetic coding or DNA. It is impossible to ‘transition’ between one sex to another and more than dogs can transition into being cats.

Males competing in athletic events against females enjoy biological advantages that cannot be erased by the application of lipstick.

It’s unfair to female competitors, their families, and their supporters.

These 20 states are taking a stand for truth and justice. Female athletes should pay attention.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.