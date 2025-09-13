Trump Forces Feds Back to Office, Home Shopping May Take a Hit

It’s time for a follow-up on a major President Trump initiative that took place during his first days in office. Even better, the news is good.

Shortly after January’s swearing in ceremony, the president sent an email to all federal employees offering a choice.

The employees could return to their office, in person, or they could resign and take eight months' severance pay.

This message may adversely impact Home Shopping Network (HSN), and other TV purveyors, but it's warming the hearts of MAGA voters.

In his feeble, somnolent way Joe Biden had tried to cajole feds back into the office, but they didn’t have any more respect for him than Trump voters did.

The Washington Times found, "Biden spent the last 20 months of his administration trying to cajole and harangue workers to come back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"His effort was remarkably unsuccessful, with Gallup’s data showing the ratio hovered between 15 percent and 20 percent during that time.”

They knew sleepy Joe wasn't putting in a full day at the office and they had no intention of doing so themselves.

The situation changed dramatically just after Trump took the oath of office.

Your columnists quoted the Trump administration at the time, "If they don’t want to work in the office and contribute to making America great again, then they are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of eight months." (Complete column here.)

So, what happened?

The Times again: "Trump, meanwhile, issued an Inauguration Day executive order directing all departments and agencies to ‘take all necessary steps’ to end remote work arrangements.

"The change has been almost instantaneous."

The numbers are remarkable. "President Trump’s effort to get federal employees back into their offices is proving to be stunningly effective, with the number of full-time in-office employees nearly tripling over the past six months.

"Data compiled by Gallup show that 46 percent of federal workers were working on-site as of the second quarter of this year. That’s up from 17 percent in late 2024 under President Biden and more than double the national average for all workers, at 21 percent."

And here’s the real kicker, "The change is all the more staggering given how easy it appears to have been achieved."

All it took was an administration oriented towards the taxpayer's best interests. In contrast to the Biden administration that viewed federal employees as its voting base that must be coddled and comforted.

We aren’t really sold on our current do–nothing Republican Congress that has done nothing to codify Trump’s Executive Orders into lasting law, but we will quote Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who does recognize someone else who can get the job done.

"Billions were wasted on empty office space, while the Biden administration worked hand-in-hand with federal unions to keep unsustainable telework levels.

"Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, most federal workers are now back in the office, proving that where there’s a will, there’s a way."

Now if there were only a will and a way to get Congress to do its job . . .

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.