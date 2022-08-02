Govt Be on Notice: Patriots Aren't Passive for Long

There’s been a serious outbreak of democracy in Shasta County, California and leftists are none too happy about it.

Shasta County is in California’s the far north and its largest city is Redding.

In stark contrast to the rest of the state, registered Republicans outnumber Democratic voters by over two to one.

That explains why Donald Trump’s vote total was double that of Biden’s in the last presidential election.

When "Branch Covidians" seized control of California government and began issuing edicts that shut down churches, schools and "non-essential" business residents there were unhappy.

As the rule of unelected bureaucrats continued, Shasta’s misery became political activism.

Conservative voters were angry with meeklings in county government that went along with every arbitrary, nonsensical rule that was issued by the "Faucists" in Sacramento.

Instead of fighting back, county government "leaders" were good soldiers and just followed orders.

Fed up voters began a petition drive last February to recall three squishy county supervisors. The petition drive only collected enough signatures to force a vote on one of the supervisors and in the subsequent election he lost his seat after 56% of voters supported the recall.

To recap, unhappy Shasta County voters spoke out against arbitrary virus rules from the state government. When those residents were ignored, they began a petition drive and gathered signatures from registered voters to force a recall election.

When the petition drive was successful, conservatives mobilized their voters and won the recall election by 56%.

That sounds like Democracy to us, but we forgot it’s only Democracy when the left wins.

The Guardian — a leftist rag from the UK – had a different description, "Inside the remote California county where the far right took over."

And what’s a "takeover" without the threat of . . . well . . . threats?

The Guardian decided to focus on "militia groups," mentioning these affinity group members three times, just in case readers didn’t get the point the first time:

" . . . had the backing of local militia members and far-right groups" and "attended a celebration with members of an area militia group" and finally, "a local militia member and business owner, stood in the board chambers and told the supervisors there would be grave consequences."

With all these mentions of "militia" groups you’ll be disappointed to learn there wasn’t so much as an accidental discharge, to say nothing of "mostly peaceful" protests.

Winning the recall election meant the county board now had a majority of genuine conservatives. As Barack Obama once said (Jan. 23, 2009) to then-House Republican Whip Eric Cantor, "Elections have consequences."

And this election was no exception.

The board fired the public health officer responsible for eagerly imposing COVID rules, the county CEO — who didn’t need a weatherman to tell him which way the wind was blowing — resigned, and the bureaucrat in charge of the county’s overall knee-jerk COVID-19 cratering retired.

This deadwood disposal meant the newly-elected board could now hire employees that would implement the policies preferred by local voters instead of remote bureaucrats.

In other words, the system worked.

And that really sticks in the craw of the left and its lackeys in the regime media.

This story also serves as an object lesson for conservatives all over the United States.

Patriots aren’t passive. When the government ignores its voters, they get busy and change government, like Shasta County did.

