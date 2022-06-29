Help Google! Is it Insurrection or Insurection?

Surprisingly enough, when the leftist apparatchiks at Google aren’t suppressing stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop or scrubbing search results that don’t fit the narrative du jour, they can come up with some interesting insight into the USA.

Recently Google issued a map that featured "America’s Top Spelling Searches" by state in 2022.

For some reason Google thought the number of letters in the words being sought was significant. Their thinking may have been that intellectually superior Blue States would be going for the complicated multi–syllable words, while the mouth-breathers in Red States were stumped by tiny, one–syllable words.

It didn’t work out that way.

Seven states qualified for the 11 and over club.

Four Red states — Utah, South Dakota, Mississippi, West Virginia — were looking for longer spellings, compared to only one Blue state — Illinois. Those five were joined by two purple states — North Carolina and Pennsylvania. (West Virginia — in keeping with the cultural ghetto it’s assigned to — didn’t even receive the courtesy of listing the word residents wanted.)

The divisions were 4 letters; 5 to 6; 7 to 8; 9 to 10 and 11 letters and over.

Sure enough, Red Louisiana was having trouble with 4-letter "gray," but so was deep Blue Vermont. And Blue Minnesota was asking about "lose."

That’s pretty sad when you think about it.

"Gray" is easily confused with "grey," but what could one confuse with "lose"?

Utah’s spelling nemesis wasn’t even an English word. "Boutonniere" is a French word, although come to think of it, since Utah is currently Mitt Romney’s home state maybe it makes sense after all.

California — home of our arrogant Silicon overlords — was stumped by "tomato" when we would have guessed it would be avocado. Not surprisingly the abortion hotbed of Colorado was busy searching for the correct spelling of "choice" and Florida, which has been going its own way under Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for some time, was querying the spelling of "separate."

Some of the words were not what one would associate with the state in question. Texans, for example, wanted to know how to spell "normal."

That’s a word we assumed would be trending in California, Washington or Oregon since residents there have so little experience with the concept.

And for the hillbilly haters among our readers, "cousin" was not trending in Arkansas — the word belongs to Iowa. Arkansas was searching for "therapy."

No state was looking for COVID, but Tennessee was curious about "pneumonia."

Had someone asked to guess which state would be in search of "their," we’ve have assumed it was one of the hotbeds of Consonant Crusading like New York or California.

Instead, it was the hardy inhabitants of "Live Free or Die" New Hampshire.

Alabama, with an adult obesity rate of 39%, showed some hope for the future.

It was asking about "exercise" intead of "dessert" which was Missouri’s word.

Idaho was curious about the spelling of "Tokyo," which is strange because thought Peking was buying up all the land there.

Montana and Nebraska asked about "beautiful" and South Dakota asked about "beautifully," which is a nice symmetry since the borders of all three states touch.

Finally, we are going to make a positive assumption about Ohio. Its word was "choir" and we are taking that to mean there is a growing interest in singing in church.

