When Talking Points Trump 'Science'!

Dr. Scott Atlas was one of the few voices of sanity in the Trump White House during the Pandemic Panic. Now the former Coronavirus Response Team member has written a book covering his time in the Flu Funhouse.

It's called "A Plague Upon Our House" and the title is both a pun and a disturbing glimpse of what passed for science and decision-making under the iron fist of St. Anthony Fauci.

Fox News "obtained" an advance copy of the book. It reveals an appalling level of dysfunction and stubborn ignorance that was another epidemic among the "experts."

The excerpt focuses on the arbitrary decision to close schools and force children to experience isolating and utterly useless "distance learning." Atlas took a very close look at the data and read a number of new virus studies that indicated the decision to close schools was a mistake.

His position was it was high time to recognize the latest information and reverse the school closures and he marshalled his evidence during a task force meeting.

Atlas' presentation wasn't met with a spirited discussion. His new data was met with the dead silence produced by arrogant minds committed to a previously determined course of action, and damn the consequences.

In other words, "What iceberg?"

"As I finished, there was silence. No one offered any contrary data. No one spoke of scientific studies. No one even mentioned the discredited Korea study. Zero comments from Dr. Birx. Nothing from Dr. Fauci. And as always, not a single mention by Birx or Fauci about the serious harms of school closures. In my mind, this was bizarre. Why was I the only one in the room with detailed knowledge of the literature? Why was I the only one considering the data on such an important topic with a critical eye? Were the others simply accepting bottom lines and conclusions, without any analytical evaluation? Weren't they supposed to be expert medical scientists, too? I waited."

The answer to that question has become glaringly obvious. For the left science is what reinforces the political narrative and advances their goals.

Data that contradicts the narrative or impedes progress toward the goal is just so much static. (For details see Global Warming or the IBM maxim: Garbage In, Garbage Out.)

That's why Birx essentially said Atlas' new data wouldn't fly on MSNBC, so forget it. Schools would stay closed.

And in Dr. Faustus' case — er, Fauci — since he claims to personify science, any data that doesn't conform to his wishes is, by definition, wrong and doesn't merit even the briefest examination.

This isn't the science we are told the ‘experts' are following. This is talking points.

The question then became where was the "leadership" from the elected officials we are always being told we're so lucky to have?

Atlas tries to let Pence off the hook, but we aren't convinced, "I was disgusted at Redfield's apparent lack of knowledge, shocked at his ignoring the scientific studies that had been published from around the world. I looked around the room, wondering if anyone else understood the glaring incompetence on display. Clearly, Pence needed more input."

Actually, Vice President Mike Pence had more than enough input. We're amazed that Pence could sit in those task force meetings, see the stubborn, willful ignorance firsthand and say nothing and do nothing.

