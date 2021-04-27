How 'Sanctuaries' Can Work for Conservatives

Readers are no doubt familiar with the concept of "sanctuary" cities and states as practiced by the left. This is where the city council or legislature decides to protect criminals — illegal aliens in this instance — from federal law enforcement efforts.

Conservative jurisdictions have decided what’s sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander and they are passing sanctuary laws that protect law–abiding citizens from federal law enforcement efforts to turn them into criminals.

One of our favorite examples is in Montana. That’s the home of Gov. Greg Gianforte who is America’s most famous hands–on politician. That designation dates back to Gianforte’s special–election campaign for Congress.

The candidate was in the midst of a private interview with a Fox reporter when another journo from the UK’s leftist Guardian burst into the room. The Fox reporter and her cameraman sat there stunned into immobility, while Gianforte got up and demonstrated some active leadership.

This is where the story gets complicated. The Guardian stenographer claimed Gianforte "body-slammed" him and broke his glasses. We’re willing to take his word for the glasses, but not the body slam. Most likely neither participant was much on pugilistic footwork and they simply tangled limbs and fell in a heap.

Body slam or not, the Opposition Media viewed the confrontation as their best chance to defeat Gianforte.

It was not to be.

Journos are vastly impressed with themselves — see Jim Acosta or Speedy Alka–Stelter for details — but the fact is journalists are so unsympathetic a victim that regular beatings wouldn’t have made any difference in the election.

Gianforte went to Congress and followed that with a trip to the governor’s office.

Now The Hill reports "on Friday [Gianforte] signed a bill nullifying federal gun bans."

The bill’s language :says that local and state authorities cannot enforce federal bans on guns, ammunition and magazines. It also prohibits state funding from being used to uphold any sort of gun ban that might come from the federal government."

Gianforte is one of those politicians who is serious when he says he’ll "fight" for us, but the sanctuary movement is also being joined by Republican governors who have been wobbly in the past.

Fox reports Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey "signed a gun rights law this week that preemptively protects gun owners in the state from any federal gun control laws that are passed."

The bill is called the Second Amendment Freedom Act and although it doesn’t address state funding, like the Montana law, it’s sponsor State Rep. Leo Biasiucci asserts, "If the federal government does anything that tries to infringe on our Second Amendment in the state of Arizona, we're not going to comply."

If we had an administration in Washington that followed the plain language of the Constitution, none of these laws or sanctuaries would be necessary.

But the fact of the matter is we don’t.

The leftists in charge of the government simply ignore the parts of the Constitution with which they disagree and hope leftist judges will support them.

Second Amendment sanctuary laws are a response to federal lawlessness. We hope the new laws will help law–abiding gun owners remain law–abiding.

