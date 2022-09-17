Is Lindsey Graham Trying to Destroy GOP in Midterms?

For almost 50 years, Republican elected officials who were opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973), said the ruling unconstitutionally federalized the abortion issue — which rightfully should be left to the states.

Last June, the high court overturned Roe with its decicision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. By doing this, the court returned the issue to the individual states.

An outcome GOP elected officials should have applauded.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must have been feeling neglected by the media.

He decided three months was more than long enough for the states to have sole ownership of the abortion issue and it was now time to federalize the issue once again.

According to the abortion fanatics at The Washington Post, Graham "introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy nationwide, the most prominent effort by Republicans to restrict the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June."

Overturning Roe was a victory for the forces of life, and the rage it produced among Democratic heathens would have had time to dissipate somewhat before the November midterm elections.

"Would have," that is, until Graham made his inexplicable decision to jump in with both feet.

Graham’s surprise bill is simply empty political posturing for an audience that exists only in Lindsey’s ego-clouded mind. Graham surely must know this deep inside, because he hasn’t even taken the minimum amount of time to know what’s in his own bill .

According to the story in The Washington Post, "Asked if his bill had exceptions for cases in which fetal abnormalities appear later in the pregnancy or if a child is stillborn, Graham said he did not know."

Unless Graham has been skiing downhill on the cognitive slopes with Joe Biden, he should know the bill has a less than zero chance of passing.

He hasn’t discussed the bill with the Titian-of-Inertia-Curator of the Senate Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who commented, "I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level."

Even the leftists at The Washington Post agree: chances of passage are nil.

"Graham’s measure, which stands almost no chance of advancing while Democrats hold the majority in Congress, comes just weeks after he and most Republicans defended the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe by arguing that allowing states to decide on abortion rights would be the most ‘constitutionally sound’ way of handling the issue."

Hypocrisy aside, even if the long-sought Red Wave reaches our shores the bill still would have no chance of passage because as long as his feeble hand can hold a pen, Joe Biden will be vetoing the legislation.

So, what’s the point?

That’s where the Graham as a double agent for the left theory gains traction.

The bill can’t help the anti-abortion movement for at least five years.

What it does do right now is add a variable into the 2022 November midterm elections that has the potential to actively harm GOP candidates in two ways.

First, it gives lefties in office a new reason to lie about the anti-abortion movement.

U.S. House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Patty Murry, D-Wash., are already recycling abortion lies in an effort to ramp up the rage.

Second, it allows Democratic Party candidates to dodge being put on the spot by Biden’s record of failure, insteaingd demand Republican candidates declare whether or not they support Graham’s stillborn bill.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, John Fetterman in Pennsylvania has already taken advantage of Graham’s gaffe and others are no doubt paying close attention.

And when candidates don’t you can be sure the abortion-loving journos will.

Graham isn’t helping the GOP make its case.

Instead, he’s actively hurting the party.

If Graham really needed media attention that much, he should have just gone and invited Sean Hannity to go bungie jumping with him.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.