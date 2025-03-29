RFK Jr. Putting HHS on Long Overdue, Painful Diet

Well, do tell.

The federal agency packed with "Branch Covidians" responsible for thousands of job losses during the "Great Pandemic Panic" is going to experience some job losses itself.

We can only hope the right fanatics are fired.

Health and Human Services has announced that about 25% of the employees there will find out first hand what it's like in an unemployment line.

This announcement catches us fresh out of sympathy for an organization that supported closing businesses, was enthusiastically behind vaccine mandates and gave us the "clot shot" to boot.

But that's enough gloating.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. explained the department will initially lay off approximately 10,000 employees with, according to Fox News, "a total downsizing [from] 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees when combining this latest effort with early retirement and the results of the Fork in the Road, the deferred resignation offer of full pay and benefits until September."

Kennedy added, "We aren't just reducing bureaucratic sprawl. We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic. This Department will do more — a lot more — at a lower cost to the taxpayer."

The downsizing diet is projected to save nearly $1.8 billion annually.

The Washington Post was predictably unhappy with the cuts even with presented with the facts. "In an address posted to the social media platform X, Kennedy said that while HHS's budget had increased, so had rates of cancer and chronic disease, and American lifespans have dropped.

"Calling his agency a 'sprawling bureaucracy,' Kennedy said that as part of President Donald Trump's DOGE efforts, he would 'streamline HHS' in what would be a 'painful period' for the department.

"'We're going to do more with less. No American is going to be left behind,' Kennedy said. 'We're going to consolidate all of these departments and make them accountable to you, the American taxpayer and the American patient.'"

The "WoePost" then got specific.

"The cuts will hit the Food and Drug Administration hard. It will lose 3,500 employees, according to a fact sheet released by HHS, which said the cuts would not "affect drug, medical device, or food reviewers, nor will it impact inspectors."

And the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) was also cited.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will lose 2,400 employees and be refocused on fighting epidemics, according to the fact sheet.

"The Atlanta-based CDC is a $9 billion agency. It makes vaccine recommendations, works to prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, tracks opioid overdoses and fights infectious-disease outbreaks."

As we said previously, the agency that pushed the "clot shot," funded COVID-19, helped usher mask mandates, and shut down the nation's economic lifeline isn't getting much sympathy from your columnists.

Kennedy found HHS had an organizational chart that looked like a dropped bowl of spaghetti, redundant departments and overall administrative bloat.

To say nothing of minds addled by leftist propaganda.

The next step in this process will be an avalanche of lawsuits from fired employees and left non-governmental organizations (NGOs) demanding Kennedy rehire all the fired.

Likely next, will be left judges telling him to do just that, because judges are the only electorate the liberals can still influence.

We wish the secretary luck and perseverance.

He'll need it.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.