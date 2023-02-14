Defending Children Takes Guts, Just Ask Mo. AG Andrew Bailey

(Editor's note: The following article has been authored by non-clinicians, and is not an endorsement, by Newsmax, of any political party or candidate.)

When former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt ran for the U.S. Senate last year, many (we for instance) were concerned that his replacement might be complacent.

Mr. Schmitt was unafraid to take on an overreaching federal government in defense of conservative Missouri/American values.

Doing so required courage and an ability to resist and ignore the unfair and malicious attacks from leftists in favor of an all-powerful federal government and a culture where anything goes.

While red state elected officials who are both proactive and courageous are proving to be all too rare, to our great relief we discovered Missouri voters are fortunate that newly elected Attorney General Andrew Bailey looks to be one of the rare ones.

After whistleblower Jamie Reed revealed the St. Louis Children’s Hospital had been figuratively strip-mining emotionally damaged and immature children for the benefit of doctors and the hospital — but to the detriment of the children — it would have been all too easy to hesitate and thereby avoid the wrath of what could be desribed as "Transgender, Inc."

Bailey, to his credit, took the transgender genital mutilators head on.

The Daily Wire reports, "Missouri’s attorney general announced Thursday that he has launched a multi-agency investigation into the Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital after a whistleblower alleged that the facility’s practices are seriously harming children."

After receiving a sworn affidavit outlining the ghoulish medical practices at the hospital, Bailey took immediate action. "As Attorney General, I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children," said Bailey.

"We have received disturbing allegations that individuals at the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital have been harming hundreds of children each year, including by using experimental drugs on them.

"We take this evidence seriously and are thoroughly investigating to make sure children are not harmed by individuals who may be more concerned with a radical social agenda than the health of children."

A radical social agenda leavened with money.

Once a child entered the clinic and uttered the magic ‘transition’ words, they were immediately put on an assembly line to permanent physical disfigurement.

The clinic set the rules, found "therapists" whose recommendations conformed to the rules and then applied the rules to the child.

Reed outlined the conveyor belt to doom"

"The process to begin medical transition, like other pediatric gender clinics all over the country, only requires a letter of recommendation from a therapist after one or two visits.

"Reed said the Transgender Center made this process simple with recommendations of gender-affirming therapists and offered a template letter of support.

"A single visit to an endocrinologist for a testosterone prescription followed.

"Reed came to believe that the long-term effects of testosterone, including infertility, are not fully understood by minors and that the current treatment system is failing to do no harm."

Reed concluded, "Our patients were told about some side effects, including sterility," said Reed. "But after working at the center, I came to believe that teenagers are simply not capable of fully grasping what it means to make the decision to become infertile while still a minor."

When parents became suspicious of the clinic’s motives and formally revoked permission for the "transition" to continue, the clinic’s doctors simply ignored the parents.

These radical-medical-experimenters aren’t following the Hippocratic Oath.

They have replaced that with what could be described as the Hypocritical Oath, allowing them to treat the children’s bodies as a template for their ideology.

Make no mistake, without Reed’s going public none of this would have happened.

The clinic would have continued practicing concentration camp medicine on children.

Fortunately, Reed was a woman of uncommon courage. "Almost everyone in my life advised me to keep my head down," said Reed. "But I cannot in good conscience do so.

"Because what is happening to scores of children is far more important than my comfort. And what is happening to them is morally and medically appalling."

It's lucky for Missouri’s children that Reed was able to reach an attorney general who was also unafraid of Transgender, Inc.

Now we’re hoping the mutilations stop and those truly guilty lose their tickets to practice their warped form of medicine.

